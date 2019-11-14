Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €28.00 Price Target

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.56) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JEN. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($36.63) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Independent Research set a €24.20 ($28.14) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jenoptik has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €27.53 ($32.01).

ETR:JEN opened at €28.00 ($32.56) on Thursday. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a fifty-two week high of €36.80 ($42.79). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €26.13.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

