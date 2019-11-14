Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VOD. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target (down from GBX 207 ($2.70)) on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 144 ($1.88) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 191.18 ($2.50).

LON:VOD traded down GBX 5.46 ($0.07) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 159.58 ($2.09). 65,497,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,020,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 160.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 144.69. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion and a PE ratio of -5.66. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 122.22 ($1.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 171.78 ($2.24).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is -0.28%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

