Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €16.50 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.30 ($18.95) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €17.34 ($20.16).

ETR:LHA traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €17.51 ($20.36). The stock had a trading volume of 2,771,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of €15.96. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 52 week high of €23.66 ($27.51). The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

