Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.15

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €46.15 ($53.66) and last traded at €46.08 ($53.58), with a volume of 301328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €42.89 ($49.87).

Several research firms have issued reports on DLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dialog Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €40.73 ($47.36).

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 12.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €37.99.

About Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG)

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.