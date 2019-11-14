Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) vs. Photronics (OTCMKTS:PLAB) Head-To-Head Survey

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Photronics has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and Photronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dialog Semiconductor 9.81% 16.33% 13.33% Photronics 6.04% 3.60% 2.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Photronics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Photronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Dialog Semiconductor and Photronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dialog Semiconductor 0 3 1 0 2.25 Photronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Photronics has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.38%. Given Photronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Photronics is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and Photronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dialog Semiconductor $1.44 billion 2.74 $139.80 million N/A N/A Photronics $535.28 million 1.51 $42.05 million $0.58 20.79

Dialog Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Photronics.

Summary

Dialog Semiconductor beats Photronics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal. The company offers power management integrated circuits (PMICs), sub-PMICs, charger ICs, automotive grade PMICs, and audio codecs; Bluetooth low energy ICs, voice over DECT, and digital audio and audio codec ICs; AC/DC rapid charge adapters, converters, power adapters, and embedded networking converters, as well as SSL LED and backlight drivers and configurable mixed-signal ICs; and motor control ICS and ASIC controllers. It has a partnership with UNISOC to develop the SC2703, an optimized high-performance power management integrated circuit. Dialog Semiconductor Plc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor or FPD designers, manufacturers, and foundries, as well as to other high performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

