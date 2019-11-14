Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $141.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.06 million.

NYSE DSSI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.97. 223,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49. Diamond S Shipping has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on DSSI shares. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on Diamond S Shipping and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

