Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $76.25. The stock had a trading volume of 55,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,124. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.74 and a 200 day moving average of $97.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $115.97.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.78%.

In other news, EVP Randall J. Holder sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $201,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,096,583.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,621,690 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.64.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

