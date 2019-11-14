Dignity (LON:DTY) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Dignity (LON:DTY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Dignity from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Dignity alerts:

Shares of DTY traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 548 ($7.16). The stock had a trading volume of 39,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 540.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 591.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.30 million and a P/E ratio of 22.28. Dignity has a 1-year low of GBX 455.20 ($5.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,042 ($13.62).

About Dignity

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Dignity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dignity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.