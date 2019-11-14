Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 344 ($4.49) to GBX 331 ($4.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 333.45 ($4.36).

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 270.70 ($3.54) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.55. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 270.40 ($3.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 366.60 ($4.79). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 283.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 309.39.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

