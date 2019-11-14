DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT)‘s stock had its “sector perform market weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on DIRTT Environmental in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Get DIRTT Environmental alerts:

Shares of DRTT stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 38,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,563. DIRTT Environmental has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $4.96.

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

DIRTT Environmental Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.