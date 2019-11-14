DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $8.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.13 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DLH an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

DLHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in DLH by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in DLH by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in DLH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $599,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DLH by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 25,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in DLH by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 62,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

DLH stock opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $50.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.92. DLH has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

