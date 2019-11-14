Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Receives Buy Rating from Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co restated their buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DLB. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.33.

NYSE:DLB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,647. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $71.77.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $904,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 8,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $500,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

