Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Upgraded by B. Riley to “Buy”

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DLB. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Shares of DLB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.54. 315,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,647. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.16 and a 200-day moving average of $63.34. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $71.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $904,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 8,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $500,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 176.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $71,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

