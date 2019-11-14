Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Up 457.5% in October

Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 457.5% from the September 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ DLPN opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Dolphin Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dolphin Entertainment will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Dolphin Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dolphin Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) by 258.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.67% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

