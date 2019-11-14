Dorel Industries (TSE:DII) Director Jeffrey Schwartz Buys 25,000 Shares

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII) Director Jeffrey Schwartz acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 621,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,178,939.78.

Dorel Industries has a twelve month low of C$26.90 and a twelve month high of C$36.54.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc is a Canada-based global consumer products company which designs, manufactures and distributes a portfolio of product brands. The Company markets its products in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and Asia. The Company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports and Dorel Home Furnishings.

