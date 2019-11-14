Doug D. Bragg Sells 4,845 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.39, for a total transaction of $2,133,689.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,587.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $443.19. 241,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,718. The company has a fifty day moving average of $413.78 and a 200-day moving average of $388.90. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $326.71 and a twelve month high of $446.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 527.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $495.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $479.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $489.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.