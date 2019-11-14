Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.63% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Draper Esprit in a research report on Thursday.

Get Draper Esprit alerts:

Shares of LON:GROW traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 475 ($6.21). The stock had a trading volume of 72,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036. The company has a market cap of $384.50 million and a PE ratio of 4.32. Draper Esprit has a 12-month low of GBX 405 ($5.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 625 ($8.17). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 454.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 483.44.

About Draper Esprit

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.