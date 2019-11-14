DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $13.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DRDGOLD an industry rank of 36 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRD. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.75 target price on shares of DRDGOLD in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised DRDGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of DRD traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,281. The company has a market capitalization of $310.29 million, a PE ratio of 56.63 and a beta of -0.36. DRDGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,964,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,941 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DRDGOLD (DRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.