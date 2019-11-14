Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DBX. William Blair dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Instinet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.92 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.10.

DBX traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.84. 4,548,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,631,392. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.56. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.48 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dropbox will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $158,327.00. Also, General Counsel Bart Volkmer sold 16,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $348,264.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,833 shares of company stock worth $1,805,151. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 35.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 48.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,362,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,378 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 8.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,124,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,700,000 after acquiring an additional 572,993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 836.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,537,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 36.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,973,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

