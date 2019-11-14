Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DUE has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €30.46 ($35.42).

Shares of DUE traded down €0.43 ($0.50) on Wednesday, hitting €29.14 ($33.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.12. Duerr has a fifty-two week low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a fifty-two week high of €42.26 ($49.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98.

About Duerr

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

