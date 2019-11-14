Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 29.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 253.3% in the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 136.8% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP John Varughese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $333,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,607.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DNKN stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $75.81. 27,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,818. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a one year low of $61.69 and a one year high of $84.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.91 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DNKN shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

