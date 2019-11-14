Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Down 67.2% in October

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a decrease of 67.2% from the September 30th total of 309,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:DLNG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,505. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market cap of $76.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $30.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $2.30 price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dynagas LNG Partners at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

