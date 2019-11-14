Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)’s stock price rose 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.56 and last traded at $21.33, approximately 803,281 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,086,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.

DT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.24.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $993,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $470,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

