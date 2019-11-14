DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bilfinger (ETR:GBF)

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GBF. HSBC set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Independent Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €33.50 ($38.95).

ETR GBF traded up €1.90 ($2.21) during trading on Thursday, reaching €31.00 ($36.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.64. Bilfinger has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a twelve month high of €38.24 ($44.47). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is €27.11.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

