Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 34,628 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $56,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MUFG shares. ValuEngine raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

