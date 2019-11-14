Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 573.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,478,000 after buying an additional 1,542,644 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in McKesson by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 733,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,640,000 after buying an additional 386,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,894,000 after buying an additional 308,554 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in McKesson by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 515,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,491,000 after buying an additional 204,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in McKesson by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 387,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after buying an additional 195,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $146.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.40 and a 200 day moving average of $136.85. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $153.30.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.60. The company had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.09%.

In related news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.79, for a total value of $60,679.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,325.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,929. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

