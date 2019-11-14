Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 681,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,834,000 after buying an additional 17,548 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 584,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,276,000 after purchasing an additional 139,041 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 72,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 33,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 174,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period.

Get iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGIB stock opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day moving average is $56.97. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $58.46.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.