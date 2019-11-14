Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,882 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Vollaro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,400 shares of company stock worth $4,321,815 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $40.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $42.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

