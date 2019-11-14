Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,635 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,635 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,714,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,979,000 after buying an additional 141,055 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Amdocs by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,413,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,234,000 after purchasing an additional 462,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,634,000 after purchasing an additional 224,674 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Amdocs by 1,928.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,500,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,028 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Amdocs by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,019,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,163,000 after purchasing an additional 100,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $68.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.39. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $69.34.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.