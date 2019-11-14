Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:EAST traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.57. 95,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66. Eastside Distilling has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.39.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 72.28% and a negative net margin of 108.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastside Distilling will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAST. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eastside Distilling during the second quarter worth $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the second quarter valued at $48,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 27.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 10.4% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 62,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the third quarter valued at $600,000. Institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

