Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ebix were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ebix by 64.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ebix by 70.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ebix by 265.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Ebix by 61.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ebix in the second quarter worth about $201,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Ebix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.27.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.41). Ebix had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Fondation Rennes sold 22,145 shares of Ebix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $668,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,163,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,526,405.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EBIX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ebix to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Ebix from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

