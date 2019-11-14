Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Announces Earnings Results

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 412.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 27,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,740. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $32.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

In other news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 5,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $134,135.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

