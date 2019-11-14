Elanor Retail Property Fund (ASX:ERF) Shares Up 0.8%

Elanor Retail Property Fund (ASX:ERF)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$1.26 ($0.89) and last traded at A$1.26 ($0.89), 20,178 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.25 ($0.89).

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$1.26 and a 200 day moving average of A$1.24. The company has a market cap of $162.20 million and a P/E ratio of 8.13.

Elanor Retail Property Fund Company Profile (ASX:ERF)

Elanor Retail Property Fund is externally managed real estate investment fund investing in Australian retail property, focusing predominantly on quality, high yielding neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres. The strategy of Elanor Retail Property Fund is to acquire and unlock value in these assets to provide attractive cash flows and capital growth potential, to grow its investments under management through establishing new managed investment funds.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanor Retail Property Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanor Retail Property Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.