Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Price Target Raised to GBX 646 at Barclays

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 646 ($8.44) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.57% from the stock’s previous close.

ECM has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Electrocomponents to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Electrocomponents to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 686.89 ($8.98).

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

Shares of LON:ECM opened at GBX 636 ($8.31) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 660.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 619.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89. Electrocomponents has a 12 month low of GBX 478.40 ($6.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 729.80 ($9.54).

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.