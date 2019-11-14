Elik I. Fooks Sells 7,100 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 7,100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,413,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,034.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ROK stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.75. 1,214,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $141.46 and a 52-week high of $207.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.30.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 426.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 112.9% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Gabelli lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Rockwell Automation from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.87.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

