Eltek (ELTK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 20th.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.20 million for the quarter. Eltek had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%.

Shares of ELTK opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. Eltek has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $11.56.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eltek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

