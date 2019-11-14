Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Sets New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $15.86 and last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 1145020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ERJ shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 23,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 82,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 37,217 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 133,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 20,024,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,221,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Embraer Company Profile (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

