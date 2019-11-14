Enbridge Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Enbridge in a research note issued on Sunday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.59.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ENB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. GMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.10.

TSE ENB opened at C$51.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.09. The company has a market cap of $98.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.96. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$39.69 and a 1 year high of C$51.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.71%.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Bradley Francis Shamla sold 2,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.30, for a total value of C$120,000.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,177,455.50.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

