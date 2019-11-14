Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report issued on Sunday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $2.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.41.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ENB. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. GMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$46.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.10.

Enbridge stock traded up C$0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$51.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,775,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,170. The company has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.96. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$39.69 and a 12-month high of C$51.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Francis Shamla sold 2,537 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.30, for a total transaction of C$120,000.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,177,455.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.71%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

