Enbridge Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 28,693 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,168% compared to the average daily volume of 2,262 call options.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Enbridge from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Enbridge from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Enbridge stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,010,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58. Enbridge has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $38.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.80%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

