Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,482 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Encana were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Encana by 11.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,314,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,845,000 after acquiring an additional 427,018 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Encana by 461.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 71,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 58,837 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Encana during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Encana by 11.0% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 454,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 44,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Encana by 6.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 733,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 46,896 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encana alerts:

In other Encana news, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $4,251,660.00. Also, Director Brian Gordon Shaw purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $71,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 63,300 shares of company stock valued at $265,380 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ECA traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,260,236. Encana Corp has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Encana had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encana Corp will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Encana from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. CIBC lowered shares of Encana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Encana from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Encana in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.03.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA).

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.