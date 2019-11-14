Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $46.82, but opened at $48.38. Energizer shares last traded at $49.08, with a volume of 1,242,425 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.79 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 60.51%. The company’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

ENR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Energizer to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Energizer from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 1,767.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.88.

About Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

