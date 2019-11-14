Energy World (ASX:EWC) Shares Down 8.6%

Energy World Co. Ltd. (ASX:EWC) shares dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.09 ($0.06) and last traded at A$0.09 ($0.06), approximately 1,623,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 508,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.09 ($0.07).

The firm has a market capitalization of $154.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.80, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Energy World Company Profile (ASX:EWC)

Energy World Corporation Ltd, an independent energy company, produces and sells power and natural gas primarily in the Asia Pacific region. It designs, develops, constructs, operates, and maintains power stations, liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants, gas processing plants, and gas pipelines; explores, develops, and produces gas and oil; and designs and develops LNG receiving terminals.

