Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Short Interest Up 32.3% in October

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the September 30th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERF. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

Enerplus stock opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.13. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $256.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.00 million. Enerplus had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 16.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Enerplus by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Enerplus by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,497 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in Enerplus by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 19,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enerplus by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

