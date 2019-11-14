Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 629,800 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the September 30th total of 537,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 191,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enservco stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,396,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.57% of Enservco worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.75.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

