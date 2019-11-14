Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,562 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 75.1% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 134.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

THR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

In related news, SVP James Pribble purchased 1,400 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $29,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $883.29 million, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.41. Thermon Group Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $27.73.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.