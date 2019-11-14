Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $440,000 Stake in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Piper Jaffray Companies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Piper Jaffray Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Piper Jaffray Companies stock opened at $76.13 on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 52 week low of $61.35 and a 52 week high of $82.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Piper Jaffray Companies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piper Jaffray Companies will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

