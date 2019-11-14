Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,512 Shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,512 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 14.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 450,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 57,437 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II in the second quarter valued at about $2,359,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 21.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 453,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 81,592 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 162.8% in the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 262,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 162,800 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 13.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period.

Shares of FCT opened at $12.04 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

In other First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II news, insider William A. Housey, Jr. purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,401.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,903 shares in the company, valued at $22,131.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

