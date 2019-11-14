Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,130 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,130 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,035,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYGH opened at $88.26 on Thursday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.62 and a 12-month high of $90.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.22.

