Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Director Sells $290,492.40 in Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Director Anil Arora sold 4,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $290,492.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ENV opened at $64.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.46. Envestnet Inc has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $73.94.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.02 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENV. ValuEngine lowered shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Envestnet during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Envestnet during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Envestnet during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

